Officers elected at AGM of Kerry Supporters Club

Mar 11, 2025 07:59 By radiokerrysport
Officers elected at AGM of Kerry Supporters Club
Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The following officers were elected at the AGM of the Kerry Supporters club:

President Mick Allen

Vice Presidents

Noel Brosnan,Kevin Lynch,Carmel Mansfield, Jim Wrenn,Mark Doran ,Tim Leahy,Dan Dwyer,Fr Danny Broderick, John Mangan, JP Daly.

Chairman Donal O'Leary

Vice Chairman Jimmy Shanahan

Secretary John King

Treasures Martin Leane, Leane Ryan

Registar John o Connell

PRO Martin Leane

Committee

Bridie Howard, Brenda mc Carthy, Kit Ryan Triona Brassil,Tommy Dowling, Mike Morairty, Ciarain Sears,Mary mc Carthy, Dan Dwyer,Bernard Lynch,Tom Sears, Dave Buckley, Bridie Carmody, Tim o Connor.

Tuesday GAA
Tuesday GAA

Mar 11, 2025 07:56
Tuesday local soccer
Tuesday GAA
Tuesday GAA

Mar 11, 2025 07:56
Tuesday local soccer
