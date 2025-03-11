Officers elected at AGM of Kerry Supporters Club

The following officers were elected at the AGM of the Kerry Supporters club:
President Mick Allen
Vice Presidents
Noel Brosnan,Kevin Lynch,Carmel Mansfield, Jim Wrenn,Mark Doran ,Tim Leahy,Dan Dwyer,Fr Danny Broderick, John Mangan, JP Daly.
Chairman Donal O'Leary
Vice Chairman Jimmy Shanahan
Secretary John King
Treasures Martin Leane, Leane Ryan
Registar John o Connell
PRO Martin Leane
Committee
Bridie Howard, Brenda mc Carthy, Kit Ryan Triona Brassil,Tommy Dowling, Mike Morairty, Ciarain Sears,Mary mc Carthy, Dan Dwyer,Bernard Lynch,Tom Sears, Dave Buckley, Bridie Carmody, Tim o Connor.