Offaly win first Leinster Minor Hurling title in 22 years

May 17, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Offaly are Leinster minor hurling champions for the first time in 22 years.

They beat Laois by 8 points last night - 21 points to 13 was the final score.

Adam Screeney scored 10 points in front of 12 thousand fans at O'Moore Park.

Kerry Racing News

May 16, 2022 17:05
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM.