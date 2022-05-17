Offaly win first Leinster Minor Hurling title in 22 years

Offaly are Leinster minor hurling champions for the first time in 22 years.
They beat Laois by 8 points last night - 21 points to 13 was the final score.
Adam Screeney scored 10 points in front of 12 thousand fans at O'Moore Park.
Advertisement
Offaly are Leinster minor hurling champions for the first time in 22 years.
They beat Laois by 8 points last night - 21 points to 13 was the final score.
Adam Screeney scored 10 points in front of 12 thousand fans at O'Moore Park.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus