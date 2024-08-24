O'Donovan Rowing For World Title In Canada

Olympic champion Paul O'Donovan is in a world final later today.
He races in the lightweight men's single sculls final in Ontario.
Siobhan McCrohan goes in the women's lightweight single sculls final.
