Sport

O'Donovan Rowing For World Title In Canada

Aug 24, 2024 12:50 By radiokerrysport
O'Donovan Rowing For World Title In Canada
Olympic champion Paul O'Donovan is in a world final later today.

He races in the lightweight men's single sculls final in Ontario.

Siobhan McCrohan goes in the women's lightweight single sculls final.

