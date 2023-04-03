O'Donoghue set to miss League final

Limerick look set to be without William O’Donoghue for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League final with Kilkenny.

The midfielder has seen a one-game ban recommended by the CCCC after he appeared to make contact with the head of Tipperary’s Alan Tynan at the start of last week’s semi-final.

Meanwhile, Cork are to appeal the red card shown to full-back Alan Downey in their semi-final loss to Kilkenny.

If his ban is upheld, Downey will miss Cork’s Munster Hurling Championship opener with Waterford.