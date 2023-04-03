Advertisement
Sport

O'Donoghue set to miss League final

Apr 3, 2023 15:04 By radiokerrysport
O'Donoghue set to miss League final O'Donoghue set to miss League final
Share this article

Limerick look set to be without William O’Donoghue for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League final with Kilkenny.

The midfielder has seen a one-game ban recommended by the CCCC after he appeared to make contact with the head of Tipperary’s Alan Tynan at the start of last week’s semi-final.

Meanwhile, Cork are to appeal the red card shown to full-back Alan Downey in their semi-final loss to Kilkenny.

Advertisement

If his ban is upheld, Downey will miss Cork’s Munster Hurling Championship opener with Waterford.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus