O'Donoghue of Munster among nominees for EPCR European Player of the Year

Five Irish players have been nominated for the EPCR European Player of the Year award.

Leinster trio Caelan Doris, Jimmy O'Brien and Josh Van Der Flier have all received the nod.

Ulster's Michael Lowry and Jack O'Donoghue of Munster are also among the nominees.

A total of 15 players have been shortlisted.

Ulster winger Craig Gilroy has been cited for a challenge on Scarlets’ Tom Rogers.

The incident occurred during last weekend’s United Rugby Championship win at Kingspan Stadium.

Gilroy was sin-binned at the time, but will now face a disciplinary panel.

Ulster have also confirmed that prop Declan Moore will join on a permanent deal from Munster in the summer.

Scrum-half David Shanahan has signed a two-year extension, Ben Moxham earns a senior contract, and Jude Postlethwaite signs a Development deal.