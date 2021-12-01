O'Donnell tipped to take charge at Dundalk

Just days after guiding St Patrick's Athletic to FAI Cup glory, Stephen O'Donnell is being tipped to take over as the new manager of Dundalk.
That's after the Lilywhites parted company with Vinny Perth.
