O'Donnell named Hurler of the Year

Shane O'Donnell is the 2024 Hurler of the Year, after helping Clare to land their first All-Ireland Hurling title in 11 years.

The forward was among six Clare players to collect All-Stars at the RDS last night, including the Young Hurler of the Year Adam Hogan.

Their teammate Tony Kelly made history by becoming the first player from the Banner County to win five All-Stars.

Galway's long-serving midfielder Paul Conroy was named the Footballer of the Year, with Oisin Conaty winning Young Footballer of the Year for his performances in Armagh's All-Ireland success.

The Ulster Club Football Championship gets underway with a derby at Omagh's Healy Park this evening.

Tyrone's Errigal Ciaran, who defended their county title last week, take on the 16-time Donegal champions St Eunan's at a quarter-past-seven.

It's take two for Lough Lene Gales and Castletown in their refixed Westmeath Hurling final in Mullingar this afternoon.

The game lasted just 13 minutes before being abandoned in poor weather conditions last Sunday.

And there's a Fermanagh Senior Football final replay between Enniskillen Gaels and Erne Gaels at Brewster Park from 5pm