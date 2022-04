Mary O'Connell is the biggest injury worry for Kerry ahead of the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 final.

The Kingdom are preparing to face Armagh in the decider on Sunday, in Croke Park at 2 o'clock.

Kerry joint manager Declan Quill

Annascaul & Corca Dhuibhne U12 teams have been selected to play in the half time mini games in Croke Park on Sunday.