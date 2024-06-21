O'Brien two-handed in Down Royal’s feature race on Saturday

Aidan O'Brien has bagged his share of big races at Royal Ascot during the week and he has two chances of success in the BoyleSports Ulster Derby at Down Royal on Saturday.

O'Brien has won the race twice in the last three years and he runs both Ocean Of Dreams and Psalm in the €100,000 feature which has also attracted the much-improved Glor Tire which will be ridden for Jim Bolger by Gabby Hill, a great-granddaughter of the late Charmain Hill who famously owned the legendary Dawn Run. Racing at Down Royal on Saturday gets underway at 2.05pm.

Royal Ascot winning colours fancied for Limerick success

Harbour Wind carries the Royal Ascot-winning colours of Kyprios as she bids for a fourth career success in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Martin Molony Stakes at Limerick on Saturday.

Last seen when a narrow runner-up in a Group 2 race at Longchamp in September, she had earlier climbed the ladder with wins at Cork, Navan and Leopardstown and can make a winning return to action for Dermot Weld and local jockey Chris Hayes at the main expense of Aidan O'Brien’s hat-trick seeking three-year-old London City.

Racing at Limerick on Saturday begins at 1.40pm.