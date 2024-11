Aidan O'Brien has dubbed City Of Troy the best horse he's ever trained ahead of tonight's Breeders' Cup Classic.

This year's Derby winner will face 13 rivals on the dirt in California, as they aim to complete an historic Breeders Cup and Derby double.

O'Brien says City of Troy is at a disadvantage on an unfamiliar surface but he's hoping the colt can prove his quality in the race.

The Grade One Ladbrokes Champion Steeplechase is the feature of this afternoon's card at Down Royal.