It's been confirmed that Michael Obafemi is out of the Republic of Ireland's game with Ukraine in Poland tonight with a groin injury.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Ryan Manning and Festy Ebosele are all in the final 23 man squad, but there's no place for Jimmy Dunne.

The absence of defenders Shane Duffy and John Egan means Darragh Lenihan and Dara O'Shea may start in the back three.