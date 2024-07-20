Advertisement
Sport

Oaks day at The Curragh

Jul 20, 2024 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Oaks day at The Curragh
Share this article

The Juddmonte Irish Oaks is the feature of an eight-race card at The Curragh this afternoon.

The big race is off at twenty-to-4, with an eight-race card commencing at 1.30.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

All Ireland semi final day for the Kingdom
Advertisement
Kerry 4ths take on their Cork counterparts today
Kerry FC advance in Cup; Kingdom underage sides play today
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry College develops TY module to build interest in construction careers
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry FC advance in Cup; Kingdom underage sides play today
All Ireland semi final day for the Kingdom
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus