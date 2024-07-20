Oaks day at The Curragh

The Juddmonte Irish Oaks is the feature of an eight-race card at The Curragh this afternoon.
The big race is off at twenty-to-4, with an eight-race card commencing at 1.30.
Advertisement
The Juddmonte Irish Oaks is the feature of an eight-race card at The Curragh this afternoon.
The big race is off at twenty-to-4, with an eight-race card commencing at 1.30.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus