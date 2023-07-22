Advertisement
Oaks Day at The Curragh

Jul 22, 2023 08:55 By radiokerrysport
It’s Juddmonte Irish Oaks Day at The Curragh.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Savethelastdance is set to go off an odds-on favourite.

That’s part of an eight-race card that gets underway at 1.30.

