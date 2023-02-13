Young keeper Aaron O Sullivan signs for Kerry FC

Kerry FC has announced the signing of Aaron O Sullivan ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division campaign which gets underway this Friday.

Aaron, who is 19 years of age, has graduated from the Kerry FC Academy where he has played under 19 League of Ireland football for the last two seasons. Previous to that, Aaron played for Killarney Athletic from a young age. O’Sullivan now completes the goalkeeper line-up ahead of the new season, joining both Wayne Guthrie and Callan Scully in the club’s shot-stopper options for the season ahead.

Speaking on his signing for Kerry Football Club, Aaron said “To sign for Kerry FC is something that I’m very proud of as I get to represent where I’m from. It’s something that I’ve been excited about and working hard towards for a long time. To team up with Wayne and Callan is a huge experience for me and I can’t wait for the season to kick off”

First-Team manager Billy Dennehy said “Aaron is a goalkeeper who has been in the academy with us for the last couple of years. He is a young goalkeeper with great attributes for the position. But like all young players he has room for improvement. He has a great attitude and good determination in training and I have no doubt he will develop in the coming years ahead”