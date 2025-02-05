Advertisement
Sport

O Sullivan Accuses FAI Of Having No Class

Feb 5, 2025 10:18 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan has accused the FAI of a lack of class and compassion in their treatment of Colin Healy.

Healy is to make a formal complaint over the FAI’s handling of his departure from his role as women’s national team assistant in December.

The Corkman claimed he had received verbal assurances on his future from chief football officer Marc Canham in advance of December’s Euro 2025 play-off defeat to Wales.

Canham claims the circumstances were made clear to Healy at every stage and that there were consistent lines of communication.

