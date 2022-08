Tomás Ó Sé will take his first steps in inter-county management with Kerry's under-20's.

The five-time All Ireland winner takes over from Declan O'Sullivan.

Fellow Kingdom legends Seamus Moynihan and Bryan Sheehan will be part of his backroom team.

The new U20 hurling management team was also ratified last night and will consist of Seán Maunsell, Michael Slattery, Liam Boyle, Tadhg Flynn & Tim Daly.