O Donoghue Cup draw takes place tonight

Jul 7, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrysport
The launch and draw of the Dr O Donoghue Cup takes place this evening

The East Kerry boards flagship tournament will be launched in the Gleneagle at 8pm

The draws will also be made for the Galvin and O Sullivan Cups

