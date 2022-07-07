O Donoghue Cup draw takes place tonight

The launch and draw of the Dr O Donoghue Cup takes place this evening
The East Kerry boards flagship tournament will be launched in the Gleneagle at 8pm
The draws will also be made for the Galvin and O Sullivan Cups
