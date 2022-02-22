O Brien out of European Masters

Fergal O'Brien is out of the European Masters.
The Dubliner suffered a 5-3 defeat to Wu Yize in Milton Keynes.
Antrim's Jordan Brown plays world number one Mark Selby from half two.
Advertisement
Fergal O'Brien is out of the European Masters.
The Dubliner suffered a 5-3 defeat to Wu Yize in Milton Keynes.
Antrim's Jordan Brown plays world number one Mark Selby from half two.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus