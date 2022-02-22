Advertisement
O Brien out of European Masters

Feb 22, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrysport
O Brien out of European Masters
Fergal O'Brien is out of the European Masters.

The Dubliner suffered a 5-3 defeat to Wu Yize in Milton Keynes.

Antrim's Jordan Brown plays world number one Mark Selby from half two.

