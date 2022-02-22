O Brien gets European Masters campaign underway this morning

SNOOKER
Fergal O’Brien is in first round action at the European Masters in Milton Keynes this morning.
The Dubliner faces Wu Yize of China.
This afternoon, Antrim’s Jordan Brown plays the world number 1 Mark Selby.
