O Brien gets European Masters campaign underway this morning

Feb 22, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrysport
SNOOKER

Fergal O’Brien is in first round action at the European Masters in Milton Keynes this morning.

The Dubliner faces Wu Yize of China.

This afternoon, Antrim’s Jordan Brown plays the world number 1 Mark Selby.

