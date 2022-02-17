NUI Galway are Sigerson Cup Champions for the first time in 19 years

NUI Galway won the Sigerson Cup for the first time in 19 years last night, defeating UL by 12 points to 1-6 in Carlow.
The second Fitzgibbon Cup semi final takes place this evening, with IT Carlow and UL doing battle from 7.30.
