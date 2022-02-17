Advertisement
NUI Galway are Sigerson Cup Champions for the first time in 19 years

Feb 17, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
NUI Galway won the Sigerson Cup for the first time in 19 years last night, defeating UL by 12 points to 1-6 in Carlow.

The second Fitzgibbon Cup semi final takes place this evening, with IT Carlow and UL doing battle from 7.30.

