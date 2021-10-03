Advertisement
Novice champions to be crowned today

Oct 3, 2021 10:10 By radiokerrysport
The Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship Final takes place this afternoon.

That game is on in Ballymacelligott at 3 between Cromane and Asdee.

Alan O'Neill, Cromane manager

John Kennedy, Asdee manager

