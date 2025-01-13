Novak Djokovic through at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is through to the second round at the Australian Open.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion recovered from losing the opening set against Nishesh Basavareddy to win in four, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Advertisement
Novak Djokovic is through to the second round at the Australian Open.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion recovered from losing the opening set against Nishesh Basavareddy to win in four, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus