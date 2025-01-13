Advertisement
Novak Djokovic through at Australian Open

Jan 13, 2025 12:59 By radiokerrysport
Novak Djokovic through at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic is through to the second round at the Australian Open.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion recovered from losing the opening set against Nishesh Basavareddy to win in four, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

