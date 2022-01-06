Novak Djokovic is to remain in Australia until next week

Novak Djokovic is to remain in Australia at a quarantine hotel until at least Monday after his legal bid against his deportation was adjourned.

The world number one tennis player had his visa revoked after not sufficiently satisfying authorities over his medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open.

The Serb, who is the defending champion in Melbourne, has not revealed his vaccination status, but has previously spoken out against vaccinations.

Advertisement

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the situation is clear.