Advertisement
Sport

Novak Djokovic is to remain in Australia until next week

Jan 6, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Novak Djokovic is to remain in Australia until next week Novak Djokovic is to remain in Australia until next week
Share this article

Novak Djokovic is to remain in Australia at a quarantine hotel until at least Monday after his legal bid against his deportation was adjourned.

The world number one tennis player had his visa revoked after not sufficiently satisfying authorities over his medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open.

The Serb, who is the defending champion in Melbourne, has not revealed his vaccination status, but has previously spoken out against vaccinations.

Advertisement

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the situation is clear.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus