Nottingham Forest manager signs new contract

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has signed a new contract with the club - keeping him at The City Ground until 2025.
Forest are currently bottom of the top flight and are two points from safety.
Advertisement
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has signed a new contract with the club - keeping him at The City Ground until 2025.
Forest are currently bottom of the top flight and are two points from safety.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus