Norwich have chance to go top of Championship

Oct 18, 2022 07:10 By radiokerrysport
Norwich have the chance to go top of the Championship table tonight - they are without Andrew Omobamidele for the visit of Luton Town to Carrow Road.

Blackburn also have eyes on the summit ahead of their meeting with Sunderland.

Sixth plays eighth, as Reading travel to Swansea City.

Elsewhere, it's Huddersfield Town versus Preston North End,

Stoke City take on Rotherham United,

And it's West Bromwich Albion versus Bristol City.

In the Scottish League Cup, Kilmarnock face Dundee United.

