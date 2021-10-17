Advertisement
Sport

Northern Ireland Open Final all square

Oct 17, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Antrim's Mark Allen is playing in the final of the Northern Ireland Open, his home tournament, for the very first time.

He's taking on John Higgins in a best of 17 frame contest in Belfast.

They're tied at 4-frames-apiece.

