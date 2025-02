The North Munster Schools Cross Country Championships take place today.

They're on at Salesian College, Pallaskenry, Limerick.

The Kerry qualifiers that competed in the South Munster Schools event which took place last Thursday are:

Minor Boys

Eoin Fitzgerald, Colaiste na Sceilge

Thomas O’Sullivan, Scoil Phobal Sliabh Luachra

Team:

2nd – St. Brendans Killarney (Sean Quill, Conor Brosnan, Darragh McCarthy, Torin Lyne, Jack Gleeson, Cian Whitty, Darragh O’Donoghue, Rory Moynihan.)

Junior Girls

Ciara Moore, Intermediate School Killorglin

Lara O’Brien Leahy, Intermediate School Killorglin

Team:

1st – Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare (Rebecca Jones, Alice O’Connor, Muireann Breen, Saoirse Hussey.)

Junior Boys

Ryan Vickers, St. Brendans College Killarney

Intermediate Girls

Ciara Forde, St. Brigids Killarney

Kirsten Kenny, St. Brigids Killarney

Intermediate Boys

Team:

1st – St. Brendans Killarney (Isaac Vickers, Conor Duffin, Jack Culloty, Patrick Mullane, Samuel Scroope, Sean Collins, Aaron O’Connor, Ivan O’Shea.)

Senior Girls

Maria Murnane, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare

Grace O’Meara, St. Brigids Killarney

Senior Boys

Team:

1st – St. Brendans Killarney ( Karl James O’Neill, Kevin Looney, Cian Forde, Harry Bolger, Sean O’Donovan.)

3rd – Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare ( Michael Jones, Conor Coakley, Noah Granville, Darragh O’Sullivan, Darragh Murphy, Ruairi Coakley.)