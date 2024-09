The draw for the first round of the North Kerry Senior Football Championship has been made.

Knocknagoshel & Ballydonoghue both have byes, so the fixtures are as follows with the first named team at home.

Tarbert v Listowel Emmets

Duagh V Finuge

Castleisland Desmonds v Beale

Brosna V Moyvane

Ballyduff v Ballylongford

St Senans v Asdee