North Kerry Hurling award winners revealed

Jack Harrington of Ballyduff was the Hall of Fame recipient at the North Kerry Hurling Board Annual Awards presentations last evening.

It marked a lifetime of service that he has given to the G.A.A. as both a player and administrator at club, county and District Board levels including a 6-year spell as Treasurer of the North Kerry Hurling Board.

Guest speaker was the Kerry senior footballer Diarmuid O’Connor and he presented the Underage Player of the Year Awards to the following -

Under 13 – Andy Costello [Abbeydorney] & Daniel Diggins [Crotta O’Neill’s]

Under 14 – Mikey Somers [Crotta O’Neill’s] & Darragh O’Connor [Causeway]

Under 15 - Stephen Shanahan [Crotta O’Neill’s] & Mikey Corridon [Kilmoyley]

Under 16 – Dylan Costello [Ballyduff] & Cody Goggin [Ballyheigue]

Minor – Micheál Houlihan [Ballyduff] & Joe Lovett [Kilmoyley]

A special appreciation Award was presented to Matthew O’Sullivan [Ballyheigue] to mark his achievement in winning the All-Ireland Under 16 Poc Fada title last August.

The Intermediate Player of the Year is Billy Doyle [St. Brendan’s] and the Senior Award went to Michael O’Leary [Abbeydorney]