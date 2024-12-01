North Kerry glory for Emmets

The North Kerry Senior Football Championship Final, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion, has gone to Listowel Emmets.

In Moyvane they defeated Castleisland Desmonds 1-11 to 0-8.

Emmets were up 2 points to 1 when in the 13th minute a Sean Keane goal put the Listowel side 4 clear. It was a low scoring first period in Moyvane, Emmets ahead at the break by 1-5 to 0-3.

The second half continued in the same vain; Emmets leading 1-8 to 0-3 after 45 minutes. The gap at the end was 6.