Sport

North Kerry glory for Emmets

Dec 1, 2024 15:56 By radiokerrysport
North Kerry glory for Emmets
The North Kerry Senior Football Championship Final, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion, has gone to Listowel Emmets.

In Moyvane they defeated Castleisland Desmonds 1-11 to 0-8.

Emmets were up 2 points to 1 when in the 13th minute a Sean Keane goal put the Listowel side 4 clear. It was a low scoring first period in Moyvane, Emmets ahead at the break by 1-5 to 0-3.

The second half continued in the same vain; Emmets leading 1-8 to 0-3 after 45 minutes. The gap at the end was 6.

