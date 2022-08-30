North Kerry are County Minor Football Champions

North Kerry are County Minor Football Championship winners for 2022.
That's after they overcame Mid Kerry 1-16 to 1-11 in the final replay at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.
Brian Scanlon is North Kerry manager
