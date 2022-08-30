Advertisement
Sport

North Kerry are County Minor Football Champions

Aug 30, 2022 07:08 By radiokerrysport
North Kerry are County Minor Football Championship winners for 2022.

That's after they overcame Mid Kerry 1-16 to 1-11 in the final replay at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Brian Scanlon is North Kerry manager

