Norris starts from pole this afternoon

Sep 1, 2024 10:46 By radiokerrynews
Norris starts from pole this afternoon
F1
McLaren's Lando Norris will start from pole for this afternoon's Italian Grand Prix.

His teammate Oscar Piastri joins him at the front of the grid, with championship leader Max Verstappen starting from seventh.

