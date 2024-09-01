Norris starts from pole this afternoon

McLaren's Lando Norris will start from pole for this afternoon's Italian Grand Prix.
His teammate Oscar Piastri joins him at the front of the grid, with championship leader Max Verstappen starting from seventh.
Advertisement
McLaren's Lando Norris will start from pole for this afternoon's Italian Grand Prix.
His teammate Oscar Piastri joins him at the front of the grid, with championship leader Max Verstappen starting from seventh.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus