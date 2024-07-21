Norris on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix today

Lando Norris will start from pole position for this afternoon's Hungarian Grand Prix.
His McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri joins him at the front of the grid in Budapest.
Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen will start from third.
Advertisement
Lando Norris will start from pole position for this afternoon's Hungarian Grand Prix.
His McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri joins him at the front of the grid in Budapest.
Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen will start from third.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus