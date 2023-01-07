Advertisement
Non-league Chesterfield denied FA Cup upset against second-tier West Brom

Jan 7, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Non-league Chesterfield denied FA Cup upset against second-tier West Brom
Non-league Chesterfield were denied an FA Cup upset against second-tier West Brom.

A late equaliser saw a thrilling third-round tie end 3-all.

Among the other shocks, Blackpool thrashed top flight Nottingham Forest 4-1, Burnley were 4-2 winners over Premier League Bournemouth, and Fleetwood knocked QPR out 2-1.

Boreham Wood - the lowest ranked team left - earnt a replay with a 1-all draw against Accrington.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to upset high flying Newcastle among the evening kick-offs, before holders Liverpool host Wolves.

