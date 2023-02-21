Advertisement
No Wales team announcement today

Feb 21, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrysport
No Wales team announcement today
The Wales team announcement ahead of Saturday's Six Nations game against England will not go ahead today.

The development comes amid the threat of strike action by some Welsh players over contractual issues.

