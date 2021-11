Shelbourne say they have not made a complaint to the FAI about last Sunday's women's cup final and have no intention to do so.

Doubts emerged surrounding the eligibility of a substitute used by Wexford Youths, who won the game 3-1.

It's believed the FAI have started to look into the matter, but Shelbourne say they won't be pursuing the issue.

Advertisement

In a statement, Shels said they were beaten by the better team on the night and congratulated Wexford on their win.