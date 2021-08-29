Advertisement
Sport

No separating Pool and Chelsea

Aug 29, 2021 18:08 By radiokerrysport
No separating Pool and Chelsea
Two of the Premier League's title favourites couldn't be separated at Anfield, as Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-all.

The London club played the second half with ten men after Reece James was sent off.

Colin O'Grady, Liverpool fan

