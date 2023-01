There is no place for Munster's Joey Carbery in the Ireland squad named by coach Andy Farrell for the Six Nations Championship.

Farrell has selected a 37 man panel with three out halves included - captain Johnny Sexton, Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley.

There is one uncapped international in the squad - Leinster back Jamie Osborne.

Ireland begin their campaign away to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday February 4th.