No Place At Euros For Ireland U21s

The Republic of Ireland Under 21s have missed out on qualification for the European Championship.

Andrew Moran scored as they drew 1-1 with Italy in Trieste last night, but a win was required to top the Group.

And with Norway defeating Turkey 5-1, Jim Crawford's side didn't even get a play off spot.

The Northern Ireland senior team hammered Bulgaria 5-nil in the Nations League in Belfast last night.

Isaac Price scored a hat trick and they are top of Group 3 in League C.

Scotland were held to a goalless draw by Portugal and they are bottom of Group 1 in League A.