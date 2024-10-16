Advertisement
Sport

No Place At Euros For Ireland U21s

Oct 16, 2024
No Place At Euros For Ireland U21s
The Republic of Ireland Under 21s have missed out on qualification for the European Championship.

Andrew Moran scored as they drew 1-1 with Italy in Trieste last night, but a win was required to top the Group.

And with Norway defeating Turkey 5-1, Jim Crawford's side didn't even get a play off spot.

The Northern Ireland senior team hammered Bulgaria 5-nil in the Nations League in Belfast last night.

Isaac Price scored a hat trick and they are top of Group 3 in League C.

Scotland were held to a goalless draw by Portugal and they are bottom of Group 1 in League A.

