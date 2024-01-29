No new injury concerns for Ireland

Ireland have no new injury concerns ahead of Friday’s opening game of their Six Nations defence.
All 37-members of the travelling party took part in today’s session in the Algarve.
Ireland begin their campaign against France in Marseille on Friday night.
Advertisement
====
WP Nel has been ruled out of Scotland's Six Nations opener against Wales at the weekend.
Edinburgh's Javan Sebastian has been called up as cover, and Glasgow fly-half Ross Thompson has also been added to the squad.
Advertisement
Scotland are training in Spain ahead of the game in Cardiff.