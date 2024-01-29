Advertisement
No new injury concerns for Ireland

Jan 29, 2024 16:58 By radiokerrysport
Ireland have no new injury concerns ahead of Friday’s opening game of their Six Nations defence.

All 37-members of the travelling party took part in today’s session in the Algarve.

Ireland begin their campaign against France in Marseille on Friday night.

WP Nel has been ruled out of Scotland's Six Nations opener against Wales at the weekend.

Edinburgh's Javan Sebastian has been called up as cover, and Glasgow fly-half Ross Thompson has also been added to the squad.

Scotland are training in Spain ahead of the game in Cardiff.

