No new injury concerns for Ireland

Ireland have no new injury concerns ahead of Friday’s opening game of their Six Nations defence.

All 37-members of the travelling party took part in today’s session in the Algarve.

Ireland begin their campaign against France in Marseille on Friday night.

Advertisement

====

WP Nel has been ruled out of Scotland's Six Nations opener against Wales at the weekend.

Edinburgh's Javan Sebastian has been called up as cover, and Glasgow fly-half Ross Thompson has also been added to the squad.

Advertisement

Scotland are training in Spain ahead of the game in Cardiff.