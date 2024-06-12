Advertisement
Sport

No joy for Thompson and Mooney in 10 Thousand Metres

Jun 12, 2024 08:05 By radiokerrysport
No joy for Thompson and Mooney in 10 Thousand Metres
All eyes will be on the Ireland women's four by four hundred metres relay team as they bid for a medal at the European Athletics Championships tonight.

They're due on track in Rome shortly after 8pm.

Five Irish athletes compete in the final of the men's 10-thousand metres, while Andrew Coscoran is in the men's 15-hundred metres final.

Last night, Anika Thompson and Laura Mooney finished 20th and 26th respectively in the final of the women's 10-thousand metres.

Italy's Nadia Battocletti took gold.

