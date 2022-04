Kerry’s Young Bud was 6th in the Shelbourne Open 600 final for Eugie O’Leary of Gneeveguilla.

The honours went to Fast Fit Paddy.

Also at Shelbourne Park Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Whispa and Ballymac Snazzy won race 6 and 7 respectively.

At Curraheen Park the 11th went to Cheeky Lily for Trevor O’Connell of Abbeydorney.