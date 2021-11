There was no joy for Ireland in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar.

The Aidan O'Brien trained 'Broome' was second behind the Charlie Appleby trained winner 'Yibir'.

There are two Grade two races at Navan today.

The Lismullen Hurdle is off at 1.10, with the Fortria Chase going to post at 2.55.