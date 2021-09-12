Advertisement
Sport

No joy for Dowling in Irish Derby semi-finals

Sep 12, 2021 10:09 By radiokerrysport
No joy for Dowling in Irish Derby semi-finals No joy for Dowling in Irish Derby semi-finals
https://www.needpix.com/photo/1790277/greyhound-racing-greyhounds-kilcohan-greyhound-race-ireland-waterford-dynamics-speed-sand-rail
Share this article

No joy for Liam Dowling in the Boylesports Irish Derby semi-finals.

Ballymac Fairone and Ballymac Ariel both failed to progress.

At Curraheen Park race 4 was won by Boher Invincible for Tralee’s Martin Moriarty.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus