No joy for Dowling in Irish Derby semi-finals

No joy for Liam Dowling in the Boylesports Irish Derby semi-finals.
Ballymac Fairone and Ballymac Ariel both failed to progress.
At Curraheen Park race 4 was won by Boher Invincible for Tralee’s Martin Moriarty.
