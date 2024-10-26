No joy for Cillard in Munster Junior Semi Final

Cillard have been defeated by Croagh/Kilfinny in the Munster Junior Camogie Championship semi-final today.

The final score read Croagh/Kilfinny 4-14 Cillard 4-5.

Croagh/Kilfinny took an early lead before Cillard brought the game back to two points following two quick goals to make the score Cillard 2-0 Croagh/Kilfinny 0-7

Advertisement

Cillard got a point and added to their goal tally before Croagh/Kilfinny added two goals and a point, leaving them four points ahead, 2-8 to 3-1.

Croagh/Kilfinny maintained their advantage with both sides tagging on two further goals each, with the Limerick side extending their lead to nine by the full-time whistle.