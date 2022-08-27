Advertisement
No giant killing in FAI Cup last night

Aug 27, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
No giant killing in FAI Cup last night
An extra-time penalty from Robbie Benson ended Wexford’s dreams of an FAI Cup quarter-final place last night.

The First Division side had come from behind to lead Dundalk 2-1 at Ferrycarrig Park, but Ryan O’Kane’s goal forced extra-time before Benson won the tie for the Lilywhites.

Goals from Will Patching and Sadou Diallo saw Derry City beat ten-man Cork City 2-nil at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

There was to be no romance for both non-league sides in action last night.

Lucan United had a man sent off in a 2-nil loss to Bohemians.

While Dan Carr’s brace helped Shelbourne beat Ulster Senior League side Bonagee United 4-nil.

And Tom Lonergan scored twice as UCD won 3-2 away to Galway United.

