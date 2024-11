Croke Park and Pairc Ui Chaoimh won't be hosting games at Euro 2028.

The FAI's chief executive David Courell has confirmed that the games originally earmarked for Casement Park will be redistributed to stadiums that are already part of the bid.

It could see the Aviva Stadium get two additional matches to the six already planned for the Dublin venue.

Courell says they would have liked to explore the possibility of using Pairc Ui Chaoimh and Croke Park: