Jim McGuinness will not serve an 8 week ban after all.

The Donegal senior football manager was facing the suspension after the county fielded an ineligible player in the recent win over Armagh.

But following a request by Donegal to the Ulster hearings committee, Donegal have been informed that the alleged infraction was not proven.

Advertisement

McGuinness will be therefore be on the sideline for Sunday's Doctor McKenna Cup semi final against Monaghan.