Sport

No All Star For Kerry This Year

Oct 31, 2024 10:15 By radiokerrysport
No All Star For Kerry This Year
There are 14 first-time recipients on this year’s PWC/GAA Football All-Star team and It’s the first time since 2003 that there are no winners from Kerry or Dublin

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan is the only previous winner on a selection that contains 11 players from the All-Ireland finalists Armagh and Galway.

Armagh’s Sam Maguire winning captain Aidan Forker is joined by his teammates Barry McCambridge, Ben Crealy, Rian O’Neill, Oisin Conaty and Conor Turbitt.

Defenders Dylan McHugh and Johnny McGrath, midfielder Paul Conroy and forwards John Maher and Rob Finnerty represent beaten finalists Galway.

Ulster champions Donegal have taken two awards with corner-back Peadar Mogan and inside-forward Oisin Gallen while Craig Lennon has become Louth’s second-ever All-Star.

McCambridge, Maher and Conroy are all in the running to be named footballer of the year.

The hurling team will be announced at Friday’s ceremony at the RDS in Dublin.

