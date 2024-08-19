Advertisement
Sport

No action at World Championships today

Aug 19, 2024 12:57 By radiokerrysport
No action at World Championships today
Share this article

No Irish rowers will be in action at the World Championships in Canada later.

Organisers have cancelled today's action due to poor weather.

Those due to be on the water today will now race tomorrow.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Mixed day for Kerry at World Wall Ball Championships
Advertisement
Rovers express disappointment over matches not being on terrestrial tv
Kerry Racing News
Advertisement

Recommended

18 roses to take the stage tonight in night one of Rose of Tralee
Taoiseach says investing in roads in Kerry is government priority
Henry leaves role as France U21 manager
Kerry County Council to host civic reception for international Rose centres
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus